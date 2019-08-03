 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Condo’s Lake Ontario view captivates buyers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Condo’s Lake Ontario view captivates buyers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Estate Realty

55 Harbour Square, No. 1614, Toronto

Asking price: $1,189,000

Selling price: $1,189,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,075,000 (2017); $785,000 (2015); $755,000 (2011); $433,600 (2003)

Taxes: $5,271 (2018)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Dianne Chaput, Colette Chaput-Villamizar and Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The building is near the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Toronto's waterfront.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

Great care was taken to stage this two-bedroom corner suite in one of two towers abutting Harbour Square Park and the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal when it was listed in May. But as the agents suspected, buyers were more interested in the view of Lake Ontario through its floor-to-ceiling windows than the lovely interiors.

“There were a few units that were sitting [on the market],” agent Brian Chaput said.

“[But] this is a south-facing unit and that doesn’t come up often in the building. The new owners really did fall in love with the views – they are spectacular.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The roughly 40-year-old unit has an updated kitchen.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

With a footprint offering more than 1,400 square feet of living space, this roughly 40-year-old unit comfortably accommodates two bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms and an updated kitchen, plus two full bathrooms and a laundry room with new appliances.

The unit comes with storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,137 pay for utilities, cable, concierge, a gym, indoor saltwater pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the lake were a major selling point.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

“It’s a fun location for anyone who wants to be active and walk out the door to the heart of Queens Quay and hop over to the [Toronto] Islands,” Mr. Chaput said.

“They also offer shuttle services so you could go to the Loblaws or various conveniences.”

This suite’s size was also highly prized, especially among downsizers. “The units are all really good sizes, the square footage is amazing,” Mr. Chaput said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter