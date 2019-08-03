Condo’s Lake Ontario view captivates buyers

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Estate Realty

55 Harbour Square, No. 1614, Toronto

Asking price: $1,189,000

Selling price: $1,189,000

Previous selling prices: $1,075,000 (2017); $785,000 (2015); $755,000 (2011); $433,600 (2003)

Taxes: $5,271 (2018)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Dianne Chaput, Colette Chaput-Villamizar and Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The building is near the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Toronto's waterfront. Royal LePage Estate Realty

Great care was taken to stage this two-bedroom corner suite in one of two towers abutting Harbour Square Park and the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal when it was listed in May. But as the agents suspected, buyers were more interested in the view of Lake Ontario through its floor-to-ceiling windows than the lovely interiors.

“There were a few units that were sitting [on the market],” agent Brian Chaput said.

“[But] this is a south-facing unit and that doesn’t come up often in the building. The new owners really did fall in love with the views – they are spectacular.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The roughly 40-year-old unit has an updated kitchen. Royal LePage Estate Realty

With a footprint offering more than 1,400 square feet of living space, this roughly 40-year-old unit comfortably accommodates two bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms and an updated kitchen, plus two full bathrooms and a laundry room with new appliances.

The unit comes with storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,137 pay for utilities, cable, concierge, a gym, indoor saltwater pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the lake were a major selling point. Royal LePage Estate Realty

“It’s a fun location for anyone who wants to be active and walk out the door to the heart of Queens Quay and hop over to the [Toronto] Islands,” Mr. Chaput said.

“They also offer shuttle services so you could go to the Loblaws or various conveniences.”

This suite’s size was also highly prized, especially among downsizers. “The units are all really good sizes, the square footage is amazing,” Mr. Chaput said.

