Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

993 Queen St. W., No. 404, Toronto

Asking price: $1,395,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $1,375,000 (August, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $653,500 (October, 2008); $450,000 (March, 2003)

Taxes: $6,143 (2023)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The two-bedroom loft combines original and modern finishes, with an exposed brick wall, wood ceilings and beams, a Juliet balcony and large south-facing windows.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,592-square-foot loft is in a brick warehouse previously home to Ce De Candy Co. It attracted about a dozen house hunters before one put in a bid $20,000 under the asking price.

“It sold reasonably quickly, which I did expect because we priced it well for the building,” said agent Elli Davis. “We knew the eventual buyer might want to do some updating.

“There was one other loft [available], but it was smaller and priced higher.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen was outfitted with black marble countertops, an island and stainless-steel appliances.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom loft combines original and modern finishes, with an exposed brick wall, wood ceilings and beams, a Juliet balcony and large south-facing windows in the living and dining areas.

The kitchen was outfitted with black marble countertops, an island and stainless-steel appliances.

Clustered around the foyer is a laundry room, a five-piece bathroom and two bedrooms, including one on a slightly raised level.

A storage locker and parking are included. Monthly fees of $961 cover water, heating and 24-hour concierge. A gym, car wash bay, and rooftop terrace are also on site.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Clustered around the foyer is a laundry room, a five-piece bathroom and two bedrooms, including one on a slightly raised level.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was originally a candy factory converted around 20 years ago, so it was really innovative for its time when people were starting to buy old buildings and converting them into residential,” Ms. Davis said.

“It retained all its original features of a real loft, with an exposed brick wall, exposed piping and high ceilings. So it appealed to people who like things a little different, not your cookie cutter, new condo.”