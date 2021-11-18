The condo unit features two bedrooms and a den.Jordan Prussky Photography

736 Spadina Ave., No. 1109, Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,900 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,288,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $558,000 (July, 2009); $420,972 (August, 2008)

Taxes: $5,035 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

A location that blends the vivid street life of Bloor Street West and the refined academic atmosphere of the University of Toronto’s downtown campus was this 1,230-square-foot corner suite’s biggest selling point. Two visitors quickly appreciated this and its other strengths and made purchase offers within a day of its listing.

“It’s not a densely condominium-focused pocket because it’s right by U of T, so a lot of the [housing in] the surrounding area are houses, freehold properties and low-rise buildings,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“If you wanted to be on campus without being on Bay Street or Bloor, then this was a great option, especially if you were looking for a larger unit, because these types of units pop up maybe once a year.”

What they got

This 13-year-old suite has a two-bedroom plan with an enclosed den and an open principal room with full height windows and sliding doors to one of two balconies.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. There are two bathrooms and laundry machines.

The unit comes with two storage lockers and parking. Monthly fees of $968 pay for water and concierge.

The agent’s take

“It’s one of the larger models because the average two-bedroom unit is somewhere between 900- and 1,100-square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[Plus], it was on the building’s east side, overlooking U of T, and to the south you have the CN Tower and Financial District, so there are beautiful views there.”

“The strongest amenity is the rooftop terrace because it has a completely unobstructed view in every direction,” Mr. Bibby said.

“You have the university campus right across the street and a community centre directly behind.”

