Corner suite near College station sells after less than a week

15 Grenville St., No. 4404, Toronto.

15 Grenville St., No. 4404, Toronto

Asking price: $959,000

Selling price: $955,000

Previous selling price: $572,560 (2016)

Taxes: $3,977 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

15 Grenville St. is close to the College subway station.

The action: Close to College subway station, one-bedroom units are relatively easy to come by in the Karma building, but two-bedroom-plus-den plans don’t stay on the market long. For instance, this corner suite had just shy of a week of exposure in March before the seller took the best of two offers, even as a third offer was coming in.

“Only one came up over a year ago – but not on as high of a floor – that was a two-bedroom-plus-den unit with parking and a locker,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“So this sold for close to $1,200 per square foot. But $1,000 [psf] is becoming normal.”

What they got: Situated in the corner of a 50-storey high-rise, this 805-square-foot unit has a principal room with nine-foot ceilings, sliding balcony doors and walls of windows facing north and west.

Set further inwards is a den with a Murphy bed, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $580 cover the cost of water and heating and access to concierge, fitness, games and media rooms.

The agent’s take: “It’s a cool, newer building,” Mr. Capocci said. “Even though the unit doesn’t sound big – it’s about 800 square feet – it has higher ceilings and is more open concept, so it felt pretty good.”

Further enhancing the illusion of space were the vistas outside. “This was rare because it was on the 44th floor,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The views are amazing, you can see not only Mississauga, but you can practically see Hamilton on a clear day.”