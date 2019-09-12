Corner unit in Humber Bay condo building boasts excellent lake views

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

33 Shore Breeze Dr., No. 410, Toronto

Asking price: $745,000

Selling price: $735,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The suite is in the area surrounding Humber Bay Park, which has been developed with several high-rise condo buildings. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite is in an area saturated with high-rises near Humber Bay Park, yet it still found 16 interested shoppers during a quiet period mid-July.

“It’s a relatively new building, so the developer still had some units on higher floors, but we weren’t in direct competition with other units while we were listed,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“In that pocket, the days on market are typically higher than the downtown core, so we’re not seeing things turn over in under a week typically.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit has walls of windows and sliding doors to its wraparound balcony. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

On the fourth floor of Jade Waterfront Condominiums, this 878-square-foot unit is a modern space with an open den and a central kitchen, living and dining area decked out with hardwood floors, walls of windows and sliding doors to a balcony wrapped around its south and west sides.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Six appliances, a locker and parking complete the package.

Each month, $635 pays for water, heating, concierge, common media room, gym, outdoor pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Open this photo in gallery The wraparound balcony offers great lake views that will be protected, as the land to the south is becoming a city park. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“One of the things that made this unit so special was it had a very efficient floor plan with two bedrooms, plus a den and two baths in under 900 square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.

“It had a great design aesthetic, upgraded appliances and a wraparound balcony looking out to the lake that really drove up traffic.”

Buyers were also thrilled to hear that those vistas will be protected. “There is a lot of development in that pocket … but the land directly to the south of this building is in the process of being completed as a City of Toronto park,” Mr. Bibby said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.