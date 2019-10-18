 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Corner unit in King West condo building draws multiple bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

525 Adelaide St. W., No. 1115, Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000

Selling price: $1,060,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $527,729 (2017)

Taxes: $3,641 (2019)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in a corner of a two-year-old high-rise called Musée.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

This three-bedroom corner suite was decluttered, cleaned and staged to mask any sign of the young family living there. Negotiations with multiple bidders carried on over several weeks following Canada Day holiday.

“The same people came back and raised their price several times because they came in very low and we got another [buyer’s] bid after these people came in and they were also low,” agent Pierre Carapetian said.

“The market has shifted to a much more balanced market and people are putting their feet in the sand, so you have to do a lot more salesmanship to get things done; things aren’t selling themselves anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of light flow into the space.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

At the northeast corner of a two-year-old high-rise, called Musée, this 1,079-square-foot unit is essentially lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, with balconies off the master suite and main living and dining area.

The kitchen is outfitted with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines. A storage locker and parking are included.

Each month, fees of $669 pay for heating, concierge, gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

“This building was set back in such a way that other buildings east didn’t block its exposure, so you got a beautiful view of the skyline that was unexpected,” Mr. Carapetian said.

“[Plus] it was very well appointed and newer, so a lot of clients liked that.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter