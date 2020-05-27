 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Coronavirus concerns push sellers to accept bully bid for Leslieville loft

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

201 Carlaw Ave., No. 304, Toronto

Asking price: $659,900

Selling price: $729,000

Previous selling prices: $483,000 (2016); $399,900 (2011); $336,130 (2010)

Taxes: $2,825 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Kimberlee Moss, Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.; Co-op agent: Jerome Laporte, Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The Printing Factory Lofts were developed about 10 years ago.

Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

Between September and March there were few opportunities to get into the popular Printing Factory Lofts, so this one-bedroom-plus-den corner suite was well received when it debuted on March 10.

“We were holding back offers on that property with the opportunity to submit a pre-emptive offer – and we did get one,”agent Kimberlee Moss said .

“In accepting that offer, COVID was a part of the [seller’s] thought process. If we waited another five days for our offer date, what could transpire in those five days?”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The open-concept kitchen has stone counter tops and a glass backsplash.

Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

This former printing factory was converted into private lofts about 10 years ago, with several floors added above. This unit is in the new top portion of the building.

The 845-square-foot loft has an industrial feel with 10-foot concrete ceilings, walls of north and east-facing windows and a 378-square-foot wraparound balcony accessible from the bedroom and living room.

The open concept kitchen is well defined with an island, stone counter tops, a glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Each month, fees of $539 pay for water, concierge and upkeep of common areas.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit features a 378-square-foot wraparound balcony.

Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

“There was a large amount of outdoor space with a wraparound balcony, and you don’t generally get one- or one-bedroom-plus-dens at 845 square feet,” Ms. Moss said.

“[Plus], once you get to the new construction on the top, there are a lot more windows, and the ceilings aren’t low, they’re 10 feet, so it has a nice feel.”

