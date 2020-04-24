Coronavirus reduces traffic, but Cabbagetown heritage home still sells for asking price

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

3 Wellesley Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,595,000

Selling price: $1,595,000

Taxes: $6,077 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

A renovation removed a wall separating the front living room from the kitchen and rear sunroom addition.

On a quiet, dead-end street lined with heritage homes, this semi-detached house hosted several showings and open houses the first week of March. However, attendance tapered off as efforts at physical distancing became widespread in the face of the global coronvirus pandemic.

“Without COVID-19, we would have had multiple offers on it,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“Buyers became very cautious and took a step back. One buyer lost so much money on the stock market; they couldn’t participate.”

What they got

The kitchen has been revamped.

This three-storey, brick structure was built on a 17-foot-by-64-foot lot around 1885, but various owners recently modernized and expanded it into a 1,725-square-foot space.

For instance, the kitchen was revamped, and walls were removed between the front living room and rear sunroom addition. The former also features a gas fireplace, while the latter is enclosed with glass walls, ceilings and patio doors.

The entire top floor acts as a third bedroom with a walk-in closet, one of four bathrooms and access to a rooftop deck.

An office and sauna round out the 640-square-foot basement.

The agent’s take

The sunroom helps bring extra light into the main floor of the home.

“It’s in a prime spot of Cabbagetown,” co-listing agent Christian Vermast said.

“The farmers’ market in Riverdale Park, along with the zoo, dog park and massive playing fields, are all within a few hundred metres.”

This property also fuses the best of old and new elements, from nearly ten-foot ceilings to large panes of glass.

“Victorian homes tend to be dark,” Mr. Vermast said. “But due to the massive glass greenhouse, sunlight – particularly in the morning – floods the ground level.”

