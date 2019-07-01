 Skip to main content

Corso Italia home fetches $221,000 over asking price

Done Deal

Corso Italia home fetches $221,000 over asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group -Associated Realty Inc.

164 Earlscourt Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $1.12-million

Previous selling prices: $700,000 (2018); $225,000 (2003); $150,000 (1993)

Taxes: $3,123 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Josie Stern and Valerie Benchitrit, Sutton Group – Associated Realty Inc.

The action

The interior is filled with updates such as hardwood floors.

Sutton Group -Associated Realty Inc.

Recent west-end sales provided a reference point for listing this three-bedroom house for less than $900,000 late this spring. The agents’ pitch: This was a better house for a better price than others available nearby. Only a dozen potential buyers toured the house before one took it off the market with a $1.12-million bid.

“We were expecting over $1.1-million, but how do we get there?” agent Valerie Benchitrit said.

“If you’re pricing aggressively based on what else has sold, you may get a bully offer, or if not, you have an offer date and most likely multiple offers.”

What they got

The open-concept kitchen sports new appliances.

Sutton Group -Associated Realty Inc.

This two-storey house is roughly 90 years old, but the interior is filled with updates such as hardwood floors, two renovated bathrooms and an open-concept kitchen with new appliances.

Pot lights brighten the main living and dining areas and lower-level recreation space. The lower level also has a separate exit to the 18-foot-by-128-foot grounds and parking off a laneway.

The agent’s take

“It was detached, had two-car parking, was completely renovated and open concept,” Ms. Benchitrit said.

“It’s a great starter home for a young family not wanting to do any work.”

