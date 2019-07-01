Corso Italia home fetches $221,000 over asking price

164 Earlscourt Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $899,000
Selling price: $1.12-million
Previous selling prices: $700,000 (2018); $225,000 (2003); $150,000 (1993)
Taxes: $3,123 (2018)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agents: Josie Stern and Valerie Benchitrit, Sutton Group – Associated Realty Inc.
The action
Recent west-end sales provided a reference point for listing this three-bedroom house for less than $900,000 late this spring. The agents’ pitch: This was a better house for a better price than others available nearby. Only a dozen potential buyers toured the house before one took it off the market with a $1.12-million bid.
“We were expecting over $1.1-million, but how do we get there?” agent Valerie Benchitrit said.
“If you’re pricing aggressively based on what else has sold, you may get a bully offer, or if not, you have an offer date and most likely multiple offers.”
What they got
This two-storey house is roughly 90 years old, but the interior is filled with updates such as hardwood floors, two renovated bathrooms and an open-concept kitchen with new appliances.
Pot lights brighten the main living and dining areas and lower-level recreation space. The lower level also has a separate exit to the 18-foot-by-128-foot grounds and parking off a laneway.
The agent’s take
“It was detached, had two-car parking, was completely renovated and open concept,” Ms. Benchitrit said.
“It’s a great starter home for a young family not wanting to do any work.”
