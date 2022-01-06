The Weir Team

9 William St., Georgetown, Ont.

Asking price: $899,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1.1-million (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $501,000 (October, 2012); $230,000 (July, 1991)

Taxes: $4,208 (2021)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

There is a formal kitchen on the main floor.The Weir Team

Agent Scott Hanton was concerned this semi-detached house would be in less demand than the detached variety more typical in Georgetown, Ont, which is about 60 kilometres west of downtown Toronto. Those fears quickly evaporated when two offers came in within 48 hours of listing, one of which was $201,000 over the asking price.

Mr. Hanton was astonished by the rapid escalation in prices.

“Last year, the seller had this appraised, and it was about $200,000 or $300,000 less than what it sold for a year later,” Mr. Hanton said.

“All of these smaller markets – like Georgetown – are seeing these one-off sales like this that are phenomenal for the sellers and increasing all the values for the neighbours - but are also making everything out of balance for what local markets are used to.”

What they got

The house has two entertaining areas on the main floor.The Weir Team

This 100 year old, 1½-strorey house has been gradually renovated and expanded and now has about 2,000 square feet of living space with an attached garage.

There is a formal kitchen and dining room and two entertaining areas on the main floor, plus one bedroom and one of two bathrooms.

Upstairs, there is a second bedroom, a den and open sitting area with skylights.

The agent’s take

The house has been gradually renovated and expanded.The Weir Team

“To see a semi-detached property in this historical neighbourhood is rare because typically they’re all detached,” Mr. Hanton said.

“It’s a bit dated in spots, but it’s all immaculately maintained, and it’s on a corner lot, so the back, side and front yards were also excellently cared for by the current resident.”

The 78-foot-by 51-foot lot is also close to the town’s centre and farmer’s market. “You can walk in two minutes to a historic downtown, which is super charming and quaint,” Mr. Hanton said.

“People wait and hover for the perfect opportunity to get into this quadrant of Georgetown.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.