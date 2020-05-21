Cricket Club home takes nearly two months to find a buyer

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 108 Yonge Blvd., Toronto Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

108 Yonge Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $3.4-million

Selling price: $3,276,000

Previous selling price: $2,115,000 (2013); $1,607,000 (2011)

Taxes: $15,352 (2019)

Days on the market: 52

Listing agents: Robert Nelson and Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a walkout to a deck and hot tub. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

It’s generally assumed that January is not a great time to list a property for sale, but agent Robert Nelson says that’s often not true. In the case of this nearly 30-year-old house on a 53-by-150-foot lot, the sale process took almost two months, with two initial offers declined. However, a third bid $124,000 under asking was accepted in late February.

“Typically, uptown and in certain areas, we don’t see properties come to market in the last six weeks of the year, so if you come out in January, there’s a bit of pent up demand,” Mr. Nelson said.

“Some people said a little bit of work needed to be done there … and tried to leverage that, but our client didn’t need to sell, so we weren’t going to undersell it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home features fireplaces in its classic entertaining areas. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 3,890-square-foot house with a built-in garage has a four-bedroom plan with private study and dining rooms as well as classic entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

The basement measures 1,710 square feet and has a guest room with a walk-in closet and one of five bathrooms.

The eat-in kitchen and family room are completely open concept with walkouts to a wide deck and hot tub.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home has a boldly designed dining room. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“On Yonge Boulevard – just like Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant uptown – the traffic drops off after a certain time of day,” Mr. Nelson said.

“It also has a west-facing backyard that is a beautiful big backyard with lots of sun.”

The two-storey dwelling is also grand in scale and style. “The house is over all quite large, but it has a very cozy feel to it,” said Mr. Nelson.

“A lot of properties in the Cricket Club [community] are pretty vanilla, where you don’t colour outside the lines, but this client has some cool taste.”

