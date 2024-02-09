Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

457 Elm Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,799,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $2,751,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1.68-million (January, 2015); $1.3-million (January, 2007)

Taxes: $13,592 (2023)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has a long island, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to the backyard.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This four-bedroom house south of the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club was priced below the local norm largely on account of its location on a busy residential street. The sellers rejected a first offer that factored in a heavy discount. When that same buyer came back with an improved offer a few weeks later, they were again rejected as by this time a new buyer had made an offer closer to the asking price.

“Unfortunately for the first buyer, the second offer was stronger than the first one, and it was a firm deal,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are family rooms with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey home was built in 2007 and has 2,774 square feet of living space, plus a double garage accessed through the basement.

The living and dining rooms have 10-foot ceilings. There are also family rooms with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

The eat-in kitchen has a long island, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to the backyard.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s in a good school district and good proximity to amenities within walking distance,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“We’re on a 30-foot lot with a built-in, two-car garage and almost 2,800 square feet, whereas a lot of these homes we’re competing with were on 25-foot lots with single garages and were significantly smaller in terms of square footage, so there’s a lot of value in a house like this.”