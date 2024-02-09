Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery:

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

457 Elm Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,799,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $2,751,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1.68-million (January, 2015); $1.3-million (January, 2007)

Taxes: $13,592 (2023)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery:
Open this photo in gallery:

The eat-in kitchen has a long island, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to the backyard.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This four-bedroom house south of the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club was priced below the local norm largely on account of its location on a busy residential street. The sellers rejected a first offer that factored in a heavy discount. When that same buyer came back with an improved offer a few weeks later, they were again rejected as by this time a new buyer had made an offer closer to the asking price.

“Unfortunately for the first buyer, the second offer was stronger than the first one, and it was a firm deal,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery:

There are family rooms with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey home was built in 2007 and has 2,774 square feet of living space, plus a double garage accessed through the basement.

The living and dining rooms have 10-foot ceilings. There are also family rooms with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

The eat-in kitchen has a long island, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to the backyard.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery:

The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s in a good school district and good proximity to amenities within walking distance,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“We’re on a 30-foot lot with a built-in, two-car garage and almost 2,800 square feet, whereas a lot of these homes we’re competing with were on 25-foot lots with single garages and were significantly smaller in terms of square footage, so there’s a lot of value in a house like this.”

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe