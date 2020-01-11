 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Curb appeal helps Vaughan home draw three bids

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan Mills, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

97 White Spruce Cres, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1.188-million

Selling price: $1.188-million

Taxes: $6,258 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The main floor features two entertaining spaces.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

In the low-rise neighbourhood just north of Rutherford Road, there was an abundance of choice for house hunters late last year. In light of the competition, this two-storey house was listed without an offer date to relieve buyers of any pressure to make a rushed purchasing decision. But three parties still felt the urge to make an offer in November.

“In this area, people have become very price sensitive,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“The last home on the street sold a few months ago for $1,120,000, so I priced this one a little above that to give us some room [to negotiate]. But we didn’t set it up for multiple offers. There was no offer date.”

What they got

The kitchen has ceramic floors and doors to the fenced-in backyard.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

About 11 years ago, this 2,550-square-foot residence took shape on a 30-foot-by-105-foot lot with a built-in garage and a four-bedroom plan with four bathrooms.

Entertaining areas of varying sizes are situated on each level, including two on the main floor and one in the basement. There is a formal area to dine and a more casual one in the kitchen, which was outfitted with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to a fenced-in backyard.

The agent’s take

“The beautiful curb appeal of this house with the stone finish helped to draw people in,” Mr. Steinman said.

“[In addition], for a one-car garage home, it’s a little bigger than average. Other ones might be in the 2,200 to 2,400 square foot range.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

