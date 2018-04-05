Custom Allenby home sells on second attempt

Open this photo in gallery 137 Heddington Ave., Toronto

137 HEDDINGTON AVE., TORONTO

Asking price: $2,699,800

Taxes: $6,887 (2016)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery Each level of the residence has heated flooring.

The Action: Verbal offers were not enough for the sellers of this custom, four-bedroom house when it hit the market at $2.9-million last summer. However, a buyer was quicker to commit when it reappeared at $2.6-million in December.

“There’s rarely much [new infill] that comes up there,” agent Ira Jelinek said. “We just needed to find the right buyer at the right time.”

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

What They Got: This more than 3,200-square-foot residence was newly crafted with high-end appointments throughout, from heated floors on all levels to a lower level recreation room with 12-foot ceilings and sliding doors to the 27-by-110-lot.

Oak hardwood floors extend seamlessly from the living and dining area to a rear kitchen and family room. The family room has a fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the deck. The kitchen is outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

There are five bathrooms, central vacuum and sound systems and an attached garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It was built beautifully, one step above anything else out there in the price range for a new house,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And you can walk to Yonge and Eglinton in five to 10 minutes and it’s a two-minute walk to Eglinton [Avenue], which has nice restaurants and a Starbucks. So it’s a good central location in the city.”