Custom Allenby home sells on second attempt

137 HEDDINGTON AVE., TORONTO
Asking price: $2,699,800
Taxes: $6,887 (2016)
Days on the market: 42
Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The Action: Verbal offers were not enough for the sellers of this custom, four-bedroom house when it hit the market at $2.9-million last summer. However, a buyer was quicker to commit when it reappeared at $2.6-million in December.
“There’s rarely much [new infill] that comes up there,” agent Ira Jelinek said. “We just needed to find the right buyer at the right time.”
What They Got: This more than 3,200-square-foot residence was newly crafted with high-end appointments throughout, from heated floors on all levels to a lower level recreation room with 12-foot ceilings and sliding doors to the 27-by-110-lot.
Oak hardwood floors extend seamlessly from the living and dining area to a rear kitchen and family room. The family room has a fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the deck. The kitchen is outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
There are five bathrooms, central vacuum and sound systems and an attached garage.
The Agent’s Take: “It was built beautifully, one step above anything else out there in the price range for a new house,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“And you can walk to Yonge and Eglinton in five to 10 minutes and it’s a two-minute walk to Eglinton [Avenue], which has nice restaurants and a Starbucks. So it’s a good central location in the city.”