Toronto Real Estate Custom condo a rare piece in Jenga-like building

Done Deal

Custom condo a rare piece in Jenga-like building

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Pope Real Estate Ltd.

170 Bayview Ave., No. 912, Toronto

Asking price: $619,900

Selling price: $617,500

Previous selling price: $332,689 (2018)

Taxes: $2,052 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The 625-square-foot two-bedroom condo across from the Corktown Commons has 11-foot ceilings.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Agent Robin Pope wasn’t all that surprised this two-bedroom suite in the eye-catching River City 3 building designed by Montreal architects Saucier + Perrotte sold in the low $600,000s after less than a week of market exposure late this April.

“It’s a fairly typical [timeframe] for that price range downtown right now,” Mr. Pope said. “But it was also unique.”

What they got

The kitchen boasts Caesarstone counters and glossy black and white cabinetry.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 625-square-foot unit across from the Corktown Commons has an open and modern design, lined with full-height windows and sliding balcony doors in the main sleeping and entertaining quarters.

Prior to construction last year, the owners altered the den to create a secondary bedroom and requested upgraded finishes, such as pot lights, tile flooring, Caesarstone kitchen counters and glossy black and white cabinetry.

Monthly fees of $327 pay for 24-hour concierge, use of guest suites, a gym, kids’ playroom, heated pool and sundeck.

The agent’s take

“It’s the tallest building of the four phases and it looks like … a rectangular box [on one side] and on the other side, the box is made of stacks of smaller boxes, so the architecture is very succinct,” Mr. Pope said.

“Because of the architecture of the building, this unit happened to have 11-foot ceilings and it was something that wasn’t planned.”

The sellers’ modification also made the space more special. “You had this porcelain tile throughout the apartment that was made to look like a light grey oak floors, which is great because it’s fairly indestructible,” Mr. Pope said.

“Then they had that as a feature wall in the bathroom and upgraded the shower column, and the kitchen was also made larger and the cabinets themselves were upgraded.”

