4 Northgate Cres., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $2,380,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $2,750,000 (June, 2023)

Taxes: $12,412 (2023)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The sellers set aside a week for potential buyers to tour this five-bedroom house in Richmond Hill, about 30 kilometres north of downtown Toronto. One of the first people through the door was so eager to beat others to the punch that they quickly put forward an over-asking offer with an August closing date, which was accepted.

“We were the only game in town,” said agent Ira Jelinek.

“It was like a firestorm right off the bat with a lot of showings and a lot of interest. But we had a number in mind, and we got that number.”

What they got

This two-storey house with an attached, double garage was built in the late 1980s on a 66- by 147-foot lot.

In the late 1990s several alterations were made, including the installation of a seven-piece, ensuite bathroom, with heated flooring, a skylight, a separate bathtub, and an oversized shower with multiple rain shower heads.

The eat-in kitchen was also redone with a triple sink, a custom island, and high-end appliances.

The main floor has an office and two entertaining areas, including one with a wood burning fireplace and double doors to a south-facing patio and garden.

The basement has two recreation areas and guest bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“Even though it’s a subdivision, they were custom homes, so no two were alike,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The typical model has four bedrooms, and the living room would have high ceilings, but [the owner] chose not to have the higher ceilings and put in a fifth bedroom on the second floor.”

The property is also surrounded by amenities, from the Richmond Hill David Dunlap Observatory to shops on Yonge Street. “The school district is phenomenal there, that’s one reason why people want to get into that neighbourhood,” said Mr. Jelinek.