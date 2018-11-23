 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Custom home on a quiet street logs a leisurely sale

Done Deal

Custom home on a quiet street logs a leisurely sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

183 Banff Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,650,000

Selling price: $2.6-million

Previous selling price: $1,545,000 (2010); $1,290,000 (2006)

Taxes: $10,619 (2017)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Michael Hamnett, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

This 2½-storey residence on a 33-by-100-foot corner lot hosted an agents-only open house mid-week and two public ones over the weekend late May. Although the number of visitors petered out by the second weekend, one buyer tabled a $2.6-million offer in June.

“The first weekend was beautiful [outside], so we had 30 groups both days,” said agent Michael Hamnett, who expected their marketing campaign would wrap up by the third week of promotions.

“Fifteen to 20 days is what we discussed with the owners and that seemed to be the timeline for that type of property.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house features both a formal dining area and a combined kitchen and family room with granite, mosaic tile and hardwood finishes.

In 2006, this 3,080-square-foot home was custom built with multiple levels and luxuries, such as a lavish master wing above the living room and garage, compete with a walk-in closet, one of four gas fireplaces and the largest of six bathrooms.

Situated on the other side of the central staircase are four bedrooms, a formal dining area and combined kitchen and family room with granite, mosaic tile and hardwood finishes.

Further down is a 950-square-foot basement with recreation and guest rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Large lots offer space for outdoor amenities, too.

“There are four or five streets in a row and they’re all cul-de-sacs that end at a cemetery, so they’re very private and there’s no real traffic with cars … and the lots are a little bigger,” Mr. Hamnett said.

“[In addition], it has a really unique floor plan on a corner lot that was custom built. It’s the type of house that would sell to a specific buyer set up for larger growing families because there were quite a few floors and split levels.”

