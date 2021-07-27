 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Custom Toronto home snubbed four years ago uncovers two suitors this spring

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Jordan Prussky/Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2 Dunblaine Ave, Toronto (Cricket Club)

Asking price: $2,895,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $3,000,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $11,244 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This 2,480-square-foot house offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a main floor office and a great room.

Jordan Prussky/Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

In 2017, agent Andre Kutyan was interviewed to sell this custom house on a 30-foot-by-120-foot corner lot but lost the gig to an agent who listed it for $2.895-million. It sat on the market for five weeks.

This spring, Mr. Kutyan was called back to finish the job, which concluded with two offers on its launch date.

“It was important not to list it higher than what they had it for in 2017 because it was our previous peak in terms of the market, so if we listed it higher, people would question the fact [that] it didn’t sell, what was it worth then, and what it’s worth today,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The strategy was not about holding back offers to get multiple offers. We priced it well, so there’s always the chance you get two people coming to the table.”

What they got

Constructed in 2014, this 2,480-square-foot house offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms, as well as a main-floor office and a great room, both with access to a side yard and double garage.

There is also a dining area, an eat-in kitchen, a recreation room below with a wet bar, a gas fireplace and heated flooring.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

After sitting on the market for five weeks in 2017, two offers were made on this custom house on its launch date.

Jordan Prussky/Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“This is a newer home with a detached garage, which is not typical for the area,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“If you had a built-in double garage, you’d lose 200 or 400 square feet on the main floor and/or in the basement, so with a detached garage, you’re getting more space on both of those levels.”

This property also suited those without a car. “This is the Armour Heights school district for elementary, which is a very good school, and it’s in proximity to the Cricket Club – a private club on Wilson [Avenue] – and it’s a block in from Avenue Road,” Mr. Kutyan said.

