Rare Real Estate Inc.

32 Sammon Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1,199,900 (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $545,000 (April, 2011); $429,000 (March, 2007); $275,000 (September, 2006); $155,000 (October, 1999)

Taxes: $3,868 (2022)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The action

The sellers of this semi-detached house near The Danforth moved out and had it staged with stylish rental pieces, hoping to create an inviting atmosphere for buyers. More than 20 visitors came through, one of whom eventually made an offer matching the list price.

“We timed it very well because we knew the market was starting to shift and there wasn’t a lot available at the time,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis.

“We did have people who would have put an offer in, but it was all verbal, and then one came forward with a solid price.”

What they got

This three-bedroom house has 1,117 square feet of living space inside, a parking pad out front and a detached garage toward the back of the 18- by 100-foot lot.

Several updates have been made over the last three years, including new roofing and a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Upscale finishes include oak hardwood flooring on two levels, and heated flooring in the home’s two bathrooms. Pot lights illuminate the main living and dining areas and a recreation space on the lower level.

The agent’s take

“This is a pretty standard house, but it was well maintained,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It was very family-oriented.”

