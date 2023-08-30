18 Aldwych Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $1,627,000 (June, 2023)

Previous selling price: $990,000 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $5,237 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Built in 1900, the home's windows, heating and cooling systems were updated last year.

The action

Five homes for sale north of the Greektown stretch of The Danforth all had scheduled offer dates set for the last Tuesday in June. Agent Linda Ing-Gilbert wanted this semi-detached house to have a 24-hour head start over the competition, even if it meant assessing bids on the same day as a mayoral by-election. The timing worked well, drawing bids from three buyers, two of whom raised their offers, with the seller accepting $1.627-million.

“I got up early and voted,” said Ms. Ing-Gilbert, “so I didn’t think [the election] would impact us versus if buyers have five other houses to chose from.”

“So, we got the buyers first, and I know one person who didn’t get [this house] bid on something else the next day.”

Recent upgrades include pot lights and hardwood flooring in the kitchen and dining room.

What they got

This three-bedroom house was built in the 1900s. The windows, heating and cooling systems were updated last year.

Some other upgrades include pot lights and hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining room and one of two entertaining areas on the main floor.

The basement has a guest bedroom, a recreation area and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The property also has roller doors to enclose parking spaces for two cars at the rear of the building.

The agent’s take

“It has been transformed, so it’s one of the nicest houses on the street,” said Ms. Ing-Gilbert.

“There was a lot of character in that house and stuff you don’t get, like nine-foot ceilings and transom windows that you only get in those century homes. It’s rare to have that kind of century home in the east end.”

The 19- by 117-foot property also has roller doors to enclose parking for two cars at the rear. “In that price point under $1.7-million, to have parking is important for a lot of people, and it was off a laneway … so there is potential to build a secondary home,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“Metrolinx is also building a relief [subway] line literally 30 steps away, which I see as a positive.”