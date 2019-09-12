 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Dated bungalow still manages to sell for $31,600 above list price

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Dated bungalow still manages to sell for $31,600 above list price

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

8 Nashland Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $931,500

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $323,000 (2002)

Taxes: $4,312 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home is dated, but its sale was boosted by its size and location.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Agent JoAnne Gludish sold a three-bedroom bungalow on a 50-foot-by-140-foot lot for $908,000 on Nashland Avenue in late May, which made it easy to gauge the level of demand for this bungalow with the same bedroom count and lot size just two doors away. Any bids were slated for review on a set date late June, but one buyer didn’t wait.

“There has been very little [inventory] on the whole market,” Ms. Gludish said.

“The pre-emptive offer came in and we took it because it was non-conditional and an early closing.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a private outdoor space at the rear of the property.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This brick bungalow with an attached garage is within a 10-minute walk of Glen Agar and West Deane parks and has its own private outdoor space around the back.

Inside, there is an eat-in kitchen and traditional living and dining rooms with crown mouldings and hardwood floors.

The basement has a guest room and recreation area with a gas fireplace, plus a wet bar and workshop.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The listing agent says the house would make a 'great starter home for a young family.'

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“The house itself was dated, but it was clean and a nice size bungalow in a really good neighbourhood,” said Ms. Gludish, who notes the area is known for “good schools and easy transportation.”

The property also holds great potential. “It’s great starter home for a young family, or as the area gets redeveloped, they’ll top them up or take them down to build bigger houses,” Ms. Gludish said.

“This has a nice size lot because a lot of them are just 120 [feet deep].”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter