Dated bungalow still manages to sell for $31,600 above list price

8 Nashland Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $931,500

Previous selling price: $323,000 (2002)

Taxes: $4,312 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The home is dated, but its sale was boosted by its size and location.

Agent JoAnne Gludish sold a three-bedroom bungalow on a 50-foot-by-140-foot lot for $908,000 on Nashland Avenue in late May, which made it easy to gauge the level of demand for this bungalow with the same bedroom count and lot size just two doors away. Any bids were slated for review on a set date late June, but one buyer didn’t wait.

“There has been very little [inventory] on the whole market,” Ms. Gludish said.

“The pre-emptive offer came in and we took it because it was non-conditional and an early closing.”

What they got

The home has a private outdoor space at the rear of the property.

This brick bungalow with an attached garage is within a 10-minute walk of Glen Agar and West Deane parks and has its own private outdoor space around the back.

Inside, there is an eat-in kitchen and traditional living and dining rooms with crown mouldings and hardwood floors.

The basement has a guest room and recreation area with a gas fireplace, plus a wet bar and workshop.

The agent’s take

The listing agent says the house would make a 'great starter home for a young family.'

“The house itself was dated, but it was clean and a nice size bungalow in a really good neighbourhood,” said Ms. Gludish, who notes the area is known for “good schools and easy transportation.”

The property also holds great potential. “It’s great starter home for a young family, or as the area gets redeveloped, they’ll top them up or take them down to build bigger houses,” Ms. Gludish said.

“This has a nice size lot because a lot of them are just 120 [feet deep].”

