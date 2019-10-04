Dated Leslieville semi sells $178,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

7 Bertmount Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $1,077,000

Taxes: $4,033 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

For buyers seeking a house near the popular Leslieville shops, cafés and restaurants along Queen Street East, this run-down and partially gutted semi-detached house was one of the only ownership opportunities available in early July. So, attendance was high at all three open houses and the sellers subsequently received multiple offers.

“They priced it fairly aggressively but because of the location … we knew it was going to be busy,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“It was a quiet time on the market, so we captured just about all the eyes we could.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The partially-gutted home is a fixer-upper but was boosted by its sought-after location. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Built about 90 years ago and occupied by the same family for the past six decades, this two-storey house has a traditional three-bedroom plan with an eat-in kitchen and living and dining areas with hardwood floors.

The basement is unfinished and one car can be parked on a mutual driveway on the 18-foot-by-80-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good blank slate for someone to create what they wanted,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It wasn’t as run down as some other fixer uppers as the electrical [wiring] and furnace were in good shape.”

