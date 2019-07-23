Deer Park condo with $360,000 in upgrades draws top dollar

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Delisle Ave, Unit 712, Toronto

Asking price: $1,350,000

Selling price: $1,350,000

Previous selling price: $980,000 (2017); $717,500 (2014); $426,500 (2004)

Taxes: $4,140 (2018)

Days on the market: two

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

In the area around Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, many two-bedroom suites traded for $1-million to $1.2-million late this April. However, this updated suite appealed to shoppers with bigger budgets.

“We had one very serious offer at full price that shattered any record of any sale per square foot in the building, because it was a beautiful unit,” agent Dino Capocci says.

“It even had chargers for phones and plug-ins on each side of the bed and built into the island in the kitchen.”

What they got

In recent years, Connie Braemer Design refreshed this 15-year-old suite with $360,000 worth of upgrades, such as sleek kitchen cabinetry and four seamlessly integrated appliances, including a wine fridge.

Hardwood floors run throughout the roughly 1,000-square-foot space, which is anchored by an open principal room with a balcony at one end and bedrooms on opposite sides.

There are two bathrooms and laundry machines. The unit comes with a parking space and two storage lockers. Monthly fees of $1,006 pay for water, heating, concierge, fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

“It had a really nice west view overlooking residential homes, so it should never be obstructed, which is important to a buyer,” Mr. Capocci said.

“[Plus], you are close to amenities. You don’t even have to walk half a block … you’ve got the subway there, the shops, and everything at Yonge and St. Clair.”

