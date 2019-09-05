Design-savvy bidders vie for sleek Victorian on popular Riverside street

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

61 McGee St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000

Selling price: $1,476,000

Previous selling price: $646,000 (2011); $418,777 (2005); $248,000 (2002)

Taxes: $3,736 (2018)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery In the last two years, this three-bedroom home had an extensive makeover. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

To showcase Mazen Studio’s restoration of this semi-detached, 1885 Victorian, high-end photos and a promotional video were shot featuring the principal designer. Agent Suzanne Lewis says the full-on marketing effort paid off in June, luring multiple bidders despite competing listings nearby.

“McGee is not a big street, but it is a pretty, sought-after street, so the fact there were two other homes available at the same time was surprising, said Ms. Lewis, who had such a busy open house that she limited 15 visitors inside at a time.

“It ended up being so crazy, there was a lineup down the street.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen was modernized with custom cabinetry and marble counters. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

In the last two years, this three-bedroom home had an extensive makeover with most of the work invested in modernizing the galley kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble counters, herringbone patterned and heated limestone floors, Gaggenau and Miele appliances and banquette seating. There are large doors from the kitchen to the deck and patio.

The Victorian flavour includes a red brick façade and a steeply pitched roofline. There are hardwood floors throughout the house and ten-foot ceilings in the living and dining rooms.

The property also has an unfinished basement and laneway parking.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There are hardwood floors throughout the house. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“The kitchen was pretty spectacular, and they had a lot of original details restored,” said Ms. Lewis.

“It had some original ceiling medallions, stained glass and a bunch of transoms over the doors in the bedroom, which are beautiful, so it had that Victorian charm we don’t usually see … in the east end.”

