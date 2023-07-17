102 Dixon Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,598,000 (May, 2023)

Previous asking price: $2,698,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $2.5-million (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $459,054 (February, 2012); $280,000 (August, 1992)

Taxes: $7,804 (2022)

Days on the market: 15

Property days on the market: 50

Listing agent: Anna Kemp, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The primary kitchen and dining area features an island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and pot lights.Handout

The action

This four-bedroom house saw a steady flow of prospective buyers in April, but their common complaint was it had three kitchens. To remedy that issue, the price was reduced to $2,598,000 from $2,698,000 and one kitchen was ripped out. Dozens examined the updated space, and one buyer trimmed off another $98,000 for a final deal at $2.5-million.

“When we first listed the property, it had a kitchen on the third floor – my seller used to rent that out sometimes or use it for guests, so it was like an in-law suite – but the feedback was most buyers were looking for a single-family home,” said agent Anna Kemp.

“We removed the kitchen, and once that was done, it sold really quickly.”

Open this photo in gallery: This detached house saw a steady flow of prospective buyers in April.Handout

What they got

This detached house was erected on a 25- by 100-foot lot more than 100 years ago. In recent years, it was drastically improved with modern mechanics and appointments throughout, plus an updated back deck.

Each level has a contemporary bathroom, and the primary kitchen and dining area features an island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and pot lights.

There is a living room with a gas fireplace, and a family room on the second floor.

The basement suite has one bedroom and open recreation and cooking quarters.

The agent’s take

“My client was a designer, so she was meticulous with her home, and picked gorgeous, high-end finishes,” said Ms. Kemp.

“Another unique feature was an extra wide driveway, which isn’t that common in the Beaches.”

Local amenities are also easy to reach on foot or by car. “It’s close to Queen Street and the beach, but slightly more on the west end side of the Beaches, so that made commuting downtown and getting in and out of the Beaches easy,” Ms. Kemp said.