Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

6 Clinton St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1,371,180 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $910,018 (February, 2018); $515,000 (August, 2012)

Taxes: $4,359 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Elise Stern, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Sleek cabinetry and a waterfall edge-style island anchor the kitchen between the open living and dining areas.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This updated, two-bedroom row house had no on-site parking, but was scrutinized by more than 30 would-be buyers. Within three days there were three offers, the best of which went $272,180 over the asking price.

“There was a three-bedroom semi across the street that had parking that sold a few weeks before for $1.25-million that showed well in pictures, but wasn’t at this level of renovation,” said agent Elise Stern.

“So that tells you that a two-bedroom and two-bathroom place that’s all done up without parking is certainly far more desirable.”

What they got

A large door opens to a wide deck and backyard.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Behind its more than 100-year old brick façade, this house offers 984 square feet of living space filled with modern upgrades, including new oak hardwood flooring and a sliding barn door to the lower level.

Sleek cabinetry and a waterfall edge-style island anchor the kitchen between the open living and dining areas. A large door opens to a wide deck and backyard on the 14-foot-by-70-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The backyard on the 14-foot-by-70-foot lot.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“People just want to be in the Little Italy area,” Ms. Stern said.

“Nothing [else on the market] was of the same quality and level of finish as this. You could literally just bring your toothbrush and move in.”

