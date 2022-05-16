Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

73 Sandwood Dr., Vaughan

Asking price: $2,259,995 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,885,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,082,000 (February, 2014); $553,958 (January, 2004)

Taxes: $8,500 (2022)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Jordan Glaser, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

The eat-in kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This five-bedroom house was listed in March at below market value like many other homes in Vaughan, north of Toronto. Eight offers quickly emerged, all significantly over the asking price, including some with personal notes attached for emotional leverage. The sellers chose the highest offer, at $2.885-million.

“At the time, some things were selling in bidding wars and a couple things weren’t,” said agent Jordan Glaser.

“The offers were all over the asking price, but they ranged all over the place, so we did some back and forth [negotiating] until we got where we ended up.”

What they got

The primary bedroom has his and her closets and a six-piece ensuite, which is one of the home’s six updated bathrooms.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This two-storey house was built in 2004 on a 66- by 105-foot corner lot. It has over 3,700 square feet of living space and a built-in double garage.

The main floor has living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances and access to a patio and hot tub. Also overlooking the yard is an enclosed office and an open family room with a fireplace and built-in speakers.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has his and her closets and a six-piece ensuite, which is one of the home’s six updated bathrooms.

There is a guest bedroom and recreation room on the lower level.

The agent’s take

“It was a large house with five bedrooms, and the main floor had such usable space … so it was a great family home,” said Mr. Glaser.

“It’s also a very family-friendly neighbourhood with lots of good schools around.”

