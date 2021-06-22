Development transforms empty lot in Ontario town into thoughtfully designed public housing

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
The Architourist

Development transforms empty lot in Ontario town into thoughtfully designed public housing

Dave LeBlanc
Dave LeBlanc
St. Thomas, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton’s Their + Curran Architects designed the building at 230 Talbot St., in St. Thomas, Ont.

Industryous Photography/Industryous Photography

“Well, I have a few little problems here,” says the woman a millisecond after learning the man in front of her designed the building she moved into 15 months ago. After a group chuckle, Bill Curran of Hamilton’s Their + Curran Architects puts on his game face. The rest straighten up and wear expressions of concern.

“I don’t know why you would make a cupboard that opens like this,” she says, demonstrating, “and then you bang your head; that door, I think, is backwards … and why would you put the light switch out here instead of in the bathroom?”

“That’s great feedback, I appreciate it, we’re always trying to make things better,” Mr. Curran says enthusiastically. He then outlines budgetary issues the multi-unit building faced as well as some of the finer points of the Ontario Building Code.

Story continues below advertisement

“But I don’t have any major complaints,” she finishes, proudly showing our little tour group the washer-dryer combo in the closet and the big window in her living room.

The City of St. Thomas, about two hours southwest of Toronto as the crow flies, has plenty of other reasons to be proud. Where a fenced-in parking lot once stood at the edge of downtown, there is now a long, handsome, three-storey brick building housing the city’s social services department on the ground floor and 28 affordable housing units for seniors on floors two and three.

“This was literally a dust bowl down here, it was a mess,” says city manager Wendell Graves, simply.

Open this photo in gallery

The three-storey brick building houses the city’s social services department on the ground floor and 28 affordable housing units for seniors on floors two and three.

Industryous Photography/Industryous Photography

“So this is the first step in redeveloping this area,” adds Mr. Curran. “You want to have a nice gateway building, and affordable housing isn’t typically what you think of … so there was an interest in making it look like more than it might be.”

By articulating the façade with alternating red and buff brick – there is a great deal of yellow brick in St. Thomas – tracing some elements in wood, peppering the composition with jaunty geometric windows and adding a steel ‘cornice’ and canopy, the rhythm of the nineteenth streetscape has been preserved also. By adding office workers, who’ll animate the sidewalk out front by day, and residents, who’ll keep their eyes (and feet) on the street in the evenings, an underutilized part of the city now sings.

And the city built 230 Talbot St. for a song. A large portion of St. Thomas-Elgin’s publicly-owned community housing stock, says Mr. Graves, is made up of “dated … little brick bungalows.” These postwar-era, single-family homes need constant attention, from simple yard work to larger concerns such as plumbing and roof shingles. Since no one would ever build affordable housing in that form today, the city began a liquidation program.

“So for every home we sell, we build two units, so that financed this building … without impact on the taxpayer,” Mr. Graves explains.

Story continues below advertisement

But, despite the tight budget, there are elements to this building that go well beyond utilitarian. Even as a visitor approaches the entrance to the municipal offices, there is the pleasure of viewing a large reproduction of St. Thomas-born artist Clark McDougall’s “Ann’s Snack Bar” from 1964. Inside the large lobby, one is calmed by a water feature and impressed by a community room that can be sectioned off for evening use (the community room also has access to a “pocket garden” outside, Mr. Curran points out). The social services offices are cheered by ample natural light, bold purple and orange walls, rich wooden doors and yellow-and-grey carpet tile. City staff enjoy a private patio for lunch breaks.

While small, the residential lobby feels condo-like, with lovely ceramic tile adorning the walls, and the wide hallways to the units give a clean, hotel-like impression. “It’s a modest building but that’s not a bad thing,” offers Mr. Curran. “Affordable housing will never be showy, luxury condos, but that’s okay, it’s just a different role.”

Open this photo in gallery

City manager Wendell Graves says affordable housing is 'top of the list' for council.

INDUSTRYOUS PHOTOGRAPHY/Industryous Photography

It helps, too, that St. Thomas has spent a great deal of money on streetscape improvements. New sidewalks and pavers are populated with planter-boxes that feature sections of railway track, and benches that sport steel wheels from old train cars. And why not? St. Thomas, “The Railway City,” was once home to eight different railways, with over 100 trains passing through each day, and, right smack in the middle of town was the Canada Southern Station, the largest of 31 stations built in the 1870s by the Canada Southern Railway Co.

While the railways are long gone, much of the impressive architecture from those boom years remains. But, like most places that have seen large industry leave – another blow was the closure of the massive Ford plant in 2011 – there are streetscape gaps to be filled and vacancies to be tenanted. With an affordable housing waiting list of 800 in St. Thomas-Elgin, Mr. Graves is also overseeing the conversion of the former Transit Hub building into 16 “micro apartments” (300 sq. ft.) for people transitioning from street life.

“It’s top of the list for our council to engage in this stuff and get it done,” says Mr. Graves.

“There are a lot of revolutionary ideas here,” says Mr. Curran. “We don’t think that these smart ideas are happening because of our sense that the only good things happening in affordable housing are in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“If St. Thomas can make a building like this work – self-funded – why aren’t more municipalities making it a priority?”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies