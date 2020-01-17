Donlands row house draws three offers

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd, Johnston and Daniel Division

66 Boultbee Ave., No. 7, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $1,001,000

Taxes: $3,762 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Ken Mazurek and Lina Risi, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd, Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

The three-bedroom unit's living space opens to the patio.

In a small complex of row houses built about 40 years ago just south of the Donlands subway station, two homes had sold in the last three years; one for $985,000 in 2017 and one for $905,000 in 2018. This three-bedroom model was in need of updating, so it was priced under $800,000 in late September. The price enticed three strong bids – including one for $202,000 over asking – and a planned open house was cancelled.

“It’s a really unique complex set off Boultbee with 14 brownstone-style townhouses,” agent Ken Mazurek said.

“Yet the last two sales hadn’t garnered that price point or activity, so we were pleasantly surprised by the outcome.”

What they got

The unit features this flagstone patio, along with a rooftop deck.

Tucked off a short, residential street, this small collection of three-storey, brick homes has surface parking just beyond their front doors.

This house on a 13-foot wide lot has a flagstone patio off the living and dining area and a rooftop deck outside the master bedroom.

A few years ago, new laundry machines were installed in the finished basement and the kitchen was remodelled with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $100 cover landscaping and snow removal.

The agent’s take

The kitchen was remodelled a few years ago.

“They are nice, big, four-floor buildings that offer a lot of finished space,” Mr. Mazurek said.

“Some of the units look at a retaining wall, but this one looked out to a laneway with a nice green canopy … likewise, on the third-floor deck off the master, it was like a treehouse because you were right at the treetop.”

A sense of coziness also extends beyond the home. “It’s a close-knit community, so they’ll have movie nights in the parking area and little community events,” Mr. Mazurek said.

“[Plus], you’re close to schools, Queen Street and Gerrard Street, and a lot of the new shops, restaurants and microbreweries.”

