Doubled-up Summer townhouse draws two offers

10 Walker Ave., No. 134, Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000

Selling price: $1,945,000

Taxes: $7,756 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Agent Lucille Chenoweth geared up for a long marketing campaign for this three-bedroom townhouse, as it was much larger – and more expensive – than other units in the small group of homes off Yonge Street. However, one visitor wasted no time submitting their purchase offer in late May.

“We had people living in the complex that wanted to get a bigger place and quite a few people sizing down from larger houses in the area, like Lawrence Park and North Toronto,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“One [bidder] got in early and other came along as we were negotiating the one offer.”

What they got

About 30 years ago, two units were combined to create this roughly 3,000-square-foot townhouse with three levels, plus a finished basement with access to two-car parking.

There are entertainment areas on the main floor, with an open living room with gas fireplace and a dining room with doors to the patio and on the third floor where there is a study and a media room which could be converted into bedrooms.

In recent years, new hardwood floors were installed and the eat-in kitchen and three bathrooms were renovated.

The agent’s take

“It’s the suite of the original builder, so it is a double width with four or five bedrooms, a much larger terrace than any others and is also the end unit with better privacy,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“It has the space of many of the detached homes in the area.”

Monthly fees are $858, which Ms. Chenoweth said are, "very reasonable compared to any other condominium type living in the highly desirable Yonge/Summerhill neighbourhood.” She also emphasized the ease of access to “shops, restaurants, subway, banks and dry cleaners … and on top of that, Cottingham public school is a darling school kids can walk to easily.”

