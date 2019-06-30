 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Dovercourt Park home relisted higher after open houses draw impressive turnout

Done Deal

Dovercourt Park home relisted higher after open houses draw impressive turnout

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Lucais Corp.

413 Delaware Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,279,000

Selling price: $1.2-million

Previous selling price: $459,300 (2011); $170,000 (1997)

Taxes: $4,290 (2019)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

The remodelled kitchen has granite and stainless steel finishes.

Lucais Corp.

A week before the Easter holidays, this updated 2½-storey home hosted about 300 visitors between three open houses. The turnout was impressive, but the offers were not, so it was relisted the next day, with an extra $279,000 added to the initial $1-million asking price. Shortly after, a $1.2-million deal was settled on in early May.

“We got way over asking on the offer night, but the sellers still felt there was more value to the house, and in the end, they were right,” agent Lucais Shepherd said.

“They got considerably more by doing it the old-fashioned way of pricing it high and waiting for an offer to come close to asking price.”

What they got

The home has been modernized with an open living and dining area.

Lucais Corp.

This more than 100-year-old house on an 18 by 114-foot lot has been modernized by various owners, from updated wiring to a remodelled kitchen with granite and stainless steel finishes.

The 2,275 square-foot space has open living and dining areas and a rear sun room with a wood stove and an exit to the deck, patio and pond. A fourth bedroom and loft space with skylights fill out the third floor.

The basement suite was set up with open sleeping, cooking and entertaining quarters, as well as laundry facilities.

The agent’s take

“[The proximity to] Ossington subway is what a lot of people were there for, as well as the basement apartment. It’s detached, renovated and has parking,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“One of the nicest features out back is a nice patio that’s a wonderful place to have happy hour after work with your friends on a Friday night.”

