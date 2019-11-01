Dovercourt Village semi draws $201,000 premium

364 Delaware Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,099,000
Selling price: $1.3-milllion
Taxes: $4,621 (2019)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty
The action
Painting and staging were crucial to showcase the assets of this semi-detached house and may have helped overcome the competition from two neighbouring houses also for sale in September.
“On that street … three homes came up within a matter of days, which is very rare,” agent Terri Perras said. "But they were all different and in different price points as well. Five bids came in the day after a Sunday open house.
“Most people through were young professionals looking to buy their first home or moving up from a condo.”
What they got
This 82-year-old house combines a mix of formal and casual entertaining spaces, from traditional living and dining rooms to a main-floor sunroom and a lower-level recreation room. There is a fenced-in backyard, a patio and a double garage facing a lane behind the 20-foot-by 125-foot lot.
The eat-in kitchen has been recently updated. The house has two bathrooms and three bedrooms, including one with a sitting room.
The agent’s take
“Dovercourt Village is definitely a neighborhood on people’s radar,” Ms. Perras said.
“And this is on a lovely tree-lined street with a nice village feel, super friendly neighbours and an annual street party.”
“On the inside, it had a nice feeling to it with a charming breakfast nook off the kitchen with built-in benches,” Ms. Perras said.
“And the other feature people really liked was a two-season sunroom that was all panelled and overlooked the backyard.”
