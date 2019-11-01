Dovercourt Village semi draws $201,000 premium

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

364 Delaware Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000

Selling price: $1.3-milllion

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,621 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home was staged to help with the sale. Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Painting and staging were crucial to showcase the assets of this semi-detached house and may have helped overcome the competition from two neighbouring houses also for sale in September.

“On that street … three homes came up within a matter of days, which is very rare,” agent Terri Perras said. "But they were all different and in different price points as well. Five bids came in the day after a Sunday open house.

“Most people through were young professionals looking to buy their first home or moving up from a condo.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen was recently updated and features a breakfast nook with built-in benches. Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

This 82-year-old house combines a mix of formal and casual entertaining spaces, from traditional living and dining rooms to a main-floor sunroom and a lower-level recreation room. There is a fenced-in backyard, a patio and a double garage facing a lane behind the 20-foot-by 125-foot lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The eat-in kitchen has been recently updated. The house has two bathrooms and three bedrooms, including one with a sitting room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery A wood-panelled sunroom overlooks the backyard. Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

“Dovercourt Village is definitely a neighborhood on people’s radar,” Ms. Perras said.

“And this is on a lovely tree-lined street with a nice village feel, super friendly neighbours and an annual street party.”

“On the inside, it had a nice feeling to it with a charming breakfast nook off the kitchen with built-in benches,” Ms. Perras said.

“And the other feature people really liked was a two-season sunroom that was all panelled and overlooked the backyard.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.