Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Signature Realty

60 Viewmark Dr., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,399,900 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $1.57-million (November, 2022)

Previous selling price: $257,000 (May, 1996)

Taxes: $6,041 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa, Munira Ravji, Lorena Sabatino and Cheyanne Clifford, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The sellers gave their agent five days to sell their Richmond Hill home to they could move.Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

The owners of this four-bedroom Richmond Hill house gave agent Munira Ravji just five days to sell it so they could move into a new, smaller home. Ms. Ravji and her team set the price under $1.4-million and cold called other agents in the area, quickly setting up more than two dozen showings.

“We did some proactive marketing as opposed to waiting for agents to come to us because we only had five days, and there were two deals riding on it,” Ms. Ravji said.

“My clients were very clear: If we don’t sell this house, they felt very comfortable walking away [from the other house], and that’s the attitude of buyers now.”

The sellers rejected one low offer, but another buyer came forward with a solid $1.57-million bid.

“People think there’s desperation and a deal out there, but sellers are holding strong,” Ms. Ravji said.

“They’re not generally going to get the price they feel their home is valued at, but they’re also not settling either.”

A casual breakfast nook sits off the kitchen, while the house also incudes a formal dining area.Royal LePage Signature Realty

What they got

This nearly 30-year-old house has a two-storey layout with four bedrooms upstairs, three bathrooms and two entertaining areas on the main floor.

There is a formal dining area and a casual breakfast nook with sliding doors to a patio and fenced-in yard on the 45- by 110-foot lot. There is also a central vacuum system and a built-in double garage.

The basement is unfinished.

The 30-year-old, two-storey home has two entertaining areas on the main floor.Royal LePage Signature Realty

The agent’s take

“Richmond Hill is an affluent area everybody wants to be in,” Ms. Ravji said.

“It’s a typical Richmond Hill house that’s a really great size, between 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, and has good yard space.”