Downtown Toronto condo has ‘plus one’ bonus

125 Peter St., No. 3304, Toronto

Asking price: $699,000

Selling price: $685,000

Taxes: $2,474 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Amit Dhawan, Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

The action

Virtual tours weren’t enough for seven potential buyers who still wanted a first-hand look at one-bedroom-plus-den unit despite the pandemic. Bids from bargain hunters were rejected, but a $685,000 deal was negotiated after Victoria Day.

“I was expecting two or three showings a week, especially over a long weekend when people usually go away, but I was surprised we had that many showings in the first few days,” agent Amit Dhawan said.

“I don’t think we’d have this much success if we listed during the height of the pandemic in April. Now, things are cooling down, things are opening up and people are venturing out … so this was our opportunity to beat everyone to the market and take advantage of all the buyers out there.”

What they got

At the Tableau building, this 590-square-foot unit was newly outfitted with hardwood floors, full-height windows and sliding doors to the den and bedroom. Both the bedroom and the living room have direct access to the balcony.

The unit comes with six appliances. Water and heating costs are covered by monthly fees of $362.

The agent’s take

“It has a really unique layout – it’s a one plus one – but the den was usable, so it could be use it as a home office or second bedroom,” Mr. Dhawan said.

“Why would someone spend $850,000 or $900,000 on a two-bedroom when they can buy a one plus one for $700,000 and use it like a two-bedroom condo?”

This unit’s elevated setting was also a highlight. “There are dozens of buildings out there, but the view was fantastic,” Mr. Dhawan said.

