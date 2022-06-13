Jordan Prussky Photography

36 Charlotte St., No. 702, Toronto

Asking price: $799,900 (Mid-March, 2022)

Previous asking price: $829,900 (Early March, 2022)

Selling price: $800,000 (Mid-March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $415,000 (August, 2015); $280,500 (June, 2006); $287,000 (July, 2005); $250,000 (September, 2002)

Taxes: $2,456 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The unit features an open entertaining area with 16-foot concrete ceilings, a wall of windows and sliding doors to an east-facing terraceJordan Prussky Photography

The action

The seller of this two-storey unit held back listing the property last year but felt the time was right when bidding wars became the norm in February. Yet by the time the space was prepped in March, buyer fever had diminished and the first offer emerged only after the asking price was lowered from $829,900 to $799,900.

The bedroom upstairs is large enough to have a home office.Jordan Prussky Photography

“There was a lot going on in the world – the war [in Ukraine] and the federal budget announcement with lots of talk regarding housing – so we saw the market dip a bit,” said agent Christopher Bibby.

“In March, as interest rates were [also] going up, the February pricing wasn’t on the table, but the market is still up significantly since last year.”

This one-bedroom unit displays loftlike features.Jordan Prussky Photography

What they got

In a roughly 20-year-old building close to downtown Toronto’s theatres, clubs and restaurants, this one-bedroom unit displays loftlike features, such as an open entertaining area with 16-foot concrete ceilings, a wall of windows and sliding doors to an east-facing terrace.

The kitchen has tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. The sole bathroom is on the second floor.

The unit includes parking. Monthly fees of $762 cover utilities and use of a gym and rooftop deck.

The kitchen has tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.Jordan Prussky Photography

The agent’s take

“What made our unit quite unique and attractive was the terrace and the view, because not every unit has exterior space and the south side of the building is looking into another building,” Mr. Bibby said.

“The bedroom upstairs was large enough you could have a home office as well.”

The seller of this two-storey unit held back listing the property last year but felt the time was right when bidding wars became the norm in February.Jordan Prussky Photography

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.