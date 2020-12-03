Downtown Toronto condo sells amid slowing market

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

105 George St., No. 2003, Toronto

Asking price: $559,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $550,000 (August, 2020)

Previous selling prices: $393,000 (December, 2016); $294,795 (October, 2015)

Taxes: $2,045 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the Post House condo building. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

During the first week of August, buyers had their pick of condominiums within a two block radius of St James Cathedral and park. To avoid being overlooked, this one-bedroom suite at Post House was heavily promoted, especially on social media sites frequented by younger buyers.

“There was getting to be a lot of inventory both in the neighborhood in general and that building specifically,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“So, we were quite pleased it went quickly. The condo market was certainly slowing down in the summer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This 560-square-foot suite has a contemporary design with nine-foot ceilings and walls of windows along the bedroom and principal room, as well as a balcony spanning the unit’s width.

Flush against the wall by the main entrance is a closet with stacked laundry machines. The open kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit also comes with a storage locker. Monthly fees of $433 cover heating, concierge and use of the on-site gym and recreation room.

The agent’s take

“The building is on the small side, which was lovely, and it’s well located from the St. Lawrence Market,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “The unit also has a great view.”

