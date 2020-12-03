 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Downtown Toronto condo sells amid slowing market

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

105 George St., No. 2003, Toronto

Asking price: $559,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $550,000 (August, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $393,000 (December, 2016); $294,795 (October, 2015)

Taxes: $2,045 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the Post House condo building.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

During the first week of August, buyers had their pick of condominiums within a two block radius of St James Cathedral and park. To avoid being overlooked, this one-bedroom suite at Post House was heavily promoted, especially on social media sites frequented by younger buyers.

“There was getting to be a lot of inventory both in the neighborhood in general and that building specifically,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“So, we were quite pleased it went quickly. The condo market was certainly slowing down in the summer.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This 560-square-foot suite has a contemporary design with nine-foot ceilings and walls of windows along the bedroom and principal room, as well as a balcony spanning the unit’s width.

Flush against the wall by the main entrance is a closet with stacked laundry machines. The open kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit also comes with a storage locker. Monthly fees of $433 cover heating, concierge and use of the on-site gym and recreation room.

The agent’s take

“The building is on the small side, which was lovely, and it’s well located from the St. Lawrence Market,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “The unit also has a great view.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies