 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Downtown Toronto condo with a terrace gets quick offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

550 Front St. W., No. 208, Toronto

Asking price: $1,050,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,050,000 (September, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $360,000 (April, 2005); $281,000 (October, 2001); $203,847 (May, 2001)

Taxes: $3,825 (2021)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This roughly 20-year-old building is filled with single-floor suites and a small collection of two-storey models, like this 1,236-square-foot unit.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

At the Portland Park Village condo complex, it was mostly the penthouse suites that had large terraces. The first visitor to this second-floor unit was pleasantly surprised to find that it too had a generous outside space and made a quick offer.

“On the first day, there were already six appointments booked, so that was an indication that things were going to be busy,” said agent Christopher Bibby.

“Pre-COVID, everyone was out and about and were never home, and wouldn’t want a big terrace if they were never going to use it. Now with people working from home or not having as many options, every unit with a big terrace usually gets snatched up pretty quickly or at a premium.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor is an open space for cooking and entertaining.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Near Victoria Memorial Square Park, this roughly 20-year-old building is filled with single-floor suites and a small collection of two-storey models, like this 1,236-square-foot unit.

The main floor is an open space for cooking and entertaining, while the upper floor has two bedrooms, laundry facilities and the larger of two bathrooms.

Parking is underground.

Monthly fees of $726 pay for water and use of fitness and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The terrace in the unit at the Portland Park Village condo complex.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“The majority of the terraces are on the penthouse floor, but not everyone wants to be on the top floor because to access the terrace, you have to go through the bedroom area and up another set of stairs,” Mr. Bibby said.

“This was one of the only lower-level terraces in the entire building … and the fact it’s right off the living and dining room makes it extremely attractive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Buyers also appreciated the option to work, entertain or sleep on different levels inside. “That division of space really felt like there was a lot more privacy,” said Mr. Bibby.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies