 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Downtown Toronto condo’s location helps boost sale price

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Downtown Toronto condo’s location helps boost sale price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

85 Bloor St. E., No. 1211, Toronto

Asking price: $1,025,000

Selling price: $970,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $522,500 (2011); $460,000 (2009)

Taxes: $3,643 (2018)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in a building surrounded by many newer counterparts near Yonge and Bloor Streets.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This two-bedroom corner suite is situated in a more than over decade-old building increasingly surrounded by newer counterparts. To give buyers more reason to visit, it was listed for $1.025-million in May.

“There was a lot on the market from One Bloor and some new buildings on Hayden and Charles [streets], but the price per square foot of those were about $1,200 to $1,400,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“You can have maybe 800 square feet in those buildings or over 1,000 square feet [here], but you’re ultimately getting the same location, just in a slightly older building.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The 1,027-square-foot suite has two updated bathrooms and two bedrooms.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

This 1,027-square-foot suite is appointed with nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows in each room, including the kitchen and both bedrooms.

Occupying one corner of the unit is a living and dining area with double exposures and a west-facing balcony.

There are two updated bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances and laundry machines, plus a locker. Each month, $949 in fees pay for utilities, concierge, a gym, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“It was a larger floor plan for the building and [the seller] had done some cosmetic renovations to the suite,” Mr. Bibby said.

“The kitchen is enclosed, which we don’t see a lot now because everything is open concept, so it’s nice to have a place to prepare meals and hide everything while you’re eating.”

The unit also has a parking spot, although moving around on foot is incredibly easy.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re just a few steps from Yonge and Bloor [streets], between Yonge and Church [streets], so the neighbourhood was the draw, as well as the accessibility to transit and shopping,” Mr. Bibby said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter