 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Downtown Toronto townhouse unit goes $117,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

33 Sudbury St., No. 3303, Toronto

Asking price: $699,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $816,000 (February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $517,000 (June, 2016); $245,000 (December, 2004); $149,215 (January, 2000)

Taxes: $2,741 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Brayden Irwin and Carol Lome, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

This two-bedroom townhouse was painted and staged before about 90 potential buyers came through for in-person visits. Anticipating added competition from an influx of new inventory, the realtor moved up the date on which offers would be considered and a total of nine bids were received. A proposal of $117,000 over asking was accepted.

Open this photo in gallery

It has 885 square feet of living space.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“There was maybe one or two other townhouses on the market at the same time, but leading up to that, there really hadn’t been anything,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“The week before we saw a townhouse had sold in multiples, so it was our first indication the condo market was showing signs of life.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This upper-level end unit is among a long row of one and two-storey townhouses just south of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. It has 885 square feet of living space and a rooftop deck.

Open this photo in gallery

The townhouse has a rooftop terrace.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Sunlight filters through south-facing windows in the bedrooms and an open principal room. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

A space on the surface parking spot is included with the unit. Monthly fees of $483 cover all utility costs.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“There are lots of these floor plans, but what made this so special was the rooftop terrace and also having direct street access,” said Mr. Irwin.

“A lot of people – especially coming out of COVID-19 – were less excited about getting in and out of elevators, and if you had a pet, it made it easier to take the dog out for a walk.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies