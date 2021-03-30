Downtown Toronto townhouse unit goes $117,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

33 Sudbury St., No. 3303, Toronto

Asking price: $699,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $816,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $517,000 (June, 2016); $245,000 (December, 2004); $149,215 (January, 2000)

Taxes: $2,741 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Brayden Irwin and Carol Lome, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

This two-bedroom townhouse was painted and staged before about 90 potential buyers came through for in-person visits. Anticipating added competition from an influx of new inventory, the realtor moved up the date on which offers would be considered and a total of nine bids were received. A proposal of $117,000 over asking was accepted.

Open this photo in gallery It has 885 square feet of living space. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“There was maybe one or two other townhouses on the market at the same time, but leading up to that, there really hadn’t been anything,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“The week before we saw a townhouse had sold in multiples, so it was our first indication the condo market was showing signs of life.”

What they got

This upper-level end unit is among a long row of one and two-storey townhouses just south of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. It has 885 square feet of living space and a rooftop deck.

Open this photo in gallery The townhouse has a rooftop terrace. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Sunlight filters through south-facing windows in the bedrooms and an open principal room. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

A space on the surface parking spot is included with the unit. Monthly fees of $483 cover all utility costs.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“There are lots of these floor plans, but what made this so special was the rooftop terrace and also having direct street access,” said Mr. Irwin.

“A lot of people – especially coming out of COVID-19 – were less excited about getting in and out of elevators, and if you had a pet, it made it easier to take the dog out for a walk.”

