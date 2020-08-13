Drop in price finds buyer for small Toronto condo

Open this photo in gallery Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

231 Fort York Blvd., No. 2210, Toronto

Asking price: $464,900 (May, 2020)

Previous asking price: $475,000 (March, 2020)

Selling price: $458,900

Previous selling price: $407,000 (May, 2019); $144,300 (2007)

Taxes: $1,252 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Amit Dhawan, Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The condo faces the northeast, across from Fort York. Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

This stylish bachelor suite at the Atlantis building was only visited by a few parties over two months, which coincided with mandated lockdowns at the height of the pandemic this spring. To drum up more interest, its $475,000 list price was slashed in May.

“When we dropped it by $10,000 to about $465,000, that, along with the timing of things opening up and people starting to relax a bit, was a magical combination,” agent Amit Dhawan said.

“The crazy thing is there were larger bachelors available in this Fort York complex asking a much lower price. Yet we got an amazing price for our bachelor, which may have something to do with its view and exposure. It’s a northeast facing condo with Fort York directly in front of you, so nothing can be built there.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a galley kitchen along one wall. Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

This 350-square-foot unit is completely open concept with nine-foot ceilings, full-height windows and a galley kitchen along one wall. The space comes with stacked laundry appliances.

A monthly fee of $252 covers the cost of water and heating, as well as the upkeep of the pool, gym and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This stylish bachelor suite is basically like a small hotel room. Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

“This was one of the smallest ones there in the complex,” Mr. Dhawan said. “It was essentially like a small hotel room.”

