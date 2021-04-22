 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Eager city buyers drive up price of suburban house

Sydnia Yu
Aurora, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
71 Batson Dr., Aurora

Priced under $1-million, this side-split house in Aurora Village swiftly attracted several competing buyers.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

71 Batson Dr., Aurora

Asking price: $975,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,210,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $685,000 (May, 2016)

Taxes: $4,788 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

THE ACTION

Open this photo in gallery

This house is more than 20 years old and has living space spread across five levels.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This side-split house was unlike its neighbours in the mostly two-storey, single-family neighbourhood of Aurora Village, an hour’s drive north of Toronto. Priced under $1-million, it swiftly attracted several competing buyers.

“All the buyers seemed to be first-time buyers coming from the city … and they all seemed to be defeated somewhere else,” agent Bill Thom said.

“The so-called ‘normal’ way is pricing it with some room to negotiate. But we sold it from the bottom up, which is pricing it really low and selling it for [more] than the previous sale and even another one on the market two weeks before we started.”

WHAT THEY GOT

Open this photo in gallery

There are three bedrooms on the top floor and an unfinished basement.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This house is more than 20 years old and has living space spread across five levels, including three bedrooms on the top floor and an unfinished basement.

The other three levels offer open entertaining areas, including one with a fireplace and sliding doors to a south-facing deck and 56-foot-by-103-foot grounds.

New windows, hardwood flooring and stone countertops in the three bathrooms were installed after 2015. The kitchen was also revamped with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

Open this photo in gallery

Two cars can park in the attached garage and amenities are nearby.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“The more common style home are two-storey homes, so five-level sidesplits are not very common,” Mr. Thom said.

“The house shows well and it’s quite updated and very bright.”

In addition, two cars can park in the attached garage and amenities are nearby. “It’s very close to Yonge Street, which is great, and you can walk to the VIVA transport,” Mr. Thom said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

