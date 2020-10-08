Early bid falls through but Moore Park home finds buyer in July

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group

2 Rose Park Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,395,000 (July, 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,595,000 (March, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $2,350,000 (July, 2020)

Taxes: $8,284 (2020)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

A conditional offer on this two-storey house fell apart in the early stages of the pandemic, but there was a silver lining as the setback allowed the elderly owner to stay in place rather than move to a locked-down senior’s home.

Open this photo in gallery The house has wood-burning fireplaces in the living room and largest bedroom. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group

“There was a moment of disappointment that we missed the window of opportunity, but at the end of the day [the seller] could have been stuck in a senior’s home," agent Christopher Bibby said. “[Instead, she] had this house and garden to herself and people were able to come by and check up on her.”

The home was relisted in July.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The house possesses 1920s charm. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group

“Once we could get people through responsibly, we had a roster of people who were literally waiting to get in, so we were able to make a sale happen quite quickly.”

What they got

This four-bedroom house still possesses 1920s charm with its brick facade, custom millwork and coffered ceilings. There are wood-burning fireplaces in the living room and largest bedroom.

Open this photo in gallery It boasts custom millwork and coffered ceilings. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group

There are four bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen has sliding doors to the garden and detached garage on the 32-by-116-foot grounds.

The partly finished basement has a separate entrance.

The agent’s take

“Rose Park Drive typically has larger homes than on Heath or Moore," Mr. Bibby said. "So it’s a larger home for the pocket and being on a corner, it is wide and stately.

Open this photo in gallery Kitchen sliding doors open to the garden and detached garage. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group

“It’s also a very quiet and unique portion of Moore Park because it’s on the northwest side and there are no through streets."

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.