88 Ellerbeck St., Toronto

Asking price: $2,195,000 (March, 2021))

Selling price: $2,730,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,365,000 (August, 2015); $1,086,000 (July, 2012); $630,000 (February, 2004); $288,000 (August, 2002)

Taxes: $8,297 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

The owners of this three-storey house moved out to give stagers time to set up and allow uninterrupted home tours and an open house. But one bidder quickly offered $535,000 over the asking price to cut the process short.

“It was a great price,” said agent Suzanne Lewis. “[The sellers] were happy with it, and it was a perfect buyer.”

“In the last four months, there were only seven detached houses that sold in the area, so [inventory] was really limited, and three of those seven sold for over $4-million, so only four were even in this price range.”

What they got

Playter Estates has many homes dating back to the 1900s, but this house is only about 20 years old. There are three bedrooms and about 2,600 square feet of living space overall.

There are open living and dining areas on the main floor and more casual recreation spaces on the second floor and lower level.

There is no parking on the 20- by 100-foot lot, but a deck and yard are accessible through the kitchen. An upper terrace is situated off a primary bedroom, which also has a skylight, gas fireplace and largest of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“Playter Estates is a really sought-after neighbourhood north of the Danforth because there are a lot of beautiful homes and it’s in a great school district,” said Ms. Lewis.

“It was a new build in the early 2000s, which is kind of rare, so it had a lot of great features you don’t normally find, like large closets in every room and the primary suite was on the third floor.”

