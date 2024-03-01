Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

350 Lonsdale Rd., No. 310, Toronto

Asking price: $1,575,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,590,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $581,000 (June, 2008)

Taxes: $3,280 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Keegan Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a balcony off the living room.Soare Productions

February was a busy month for agent Carol Lome, who listed two suites in central Toronto and juggled multiple offers for both on the same day. The process unfolded over one week for this rare, three-bedroom suite in south Forest Hill. Two visitors out of about two dozen presented offers to the sellers. One added an extra $15,000 on top of the asking price to seal the deal.

“If you’re looking for walkability to Forest Hill Village, there is not a lot in this price range and also size,” said Ms. Lome.

“It’s a popular building, and we thought it would take between 14 and 21 days to sell, so it sold quicker than we were expecting.”

A recent makeover played a role in enhancing the 1,439-square-foot space. “It was totally staged and that makes a big difference,” Ms. Lome said.

“People could come in and really visualize how they would use the space.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The south-facing unit has windows in each bedroom.Soare Productions

This mid-rise building was originally built as rental units in the 1970s and later refurbished into condominium suites.

This south-facing unit has windows in each bedroom and a balcony off the living room.

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has custom backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.Soare Productions

The two bathrooms were renovated more than 10 years ago and the kitchen was refashioned with granite countertops, custom backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking spot.

The cost of utilities and cable are incorporated in monthly fees of $2,080, which also covers use of the party and fitness rooms, a pool and a rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

“The concierge is really second to none and it’s a really well-managed building,” said Ms. Lome.

“And it’s a delicious, three-bedroom, south-facing unit with a balcony on the third floor, so you were kind of in the treetops.”