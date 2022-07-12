Keller Williams Advantage Realty

43 Browning Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,095,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $2,550,043 (April, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $799,000 (November, 2006); $602,800 (May, 2004); $310,000 (January, 1995)

Taxes: $7,375 (2021)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

The home's previous owners have modernized the interiors, complete with an open concept cooking and entertaining area.Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Agent Suzanne Lewis professionally staged this four-bedroom house to generate buzz. The feedback from 160 visitors, more than half of which were open house guests, was exactly what she wanted.

“There’s always people who are interested in going to open houses, like neighbours, but a lot of people have already done a showing with an agent and come back with a husband or wife,” Ms. Lewis said.

“The open houses are really helpful to sell a house, especially when it’s beautiful like this one, because you hear other people say its beautiful, so it helps solidify their choice.”

The seller then had to decide between four bids. “The offers were similar, so price won it out, but it was also from a young family starting out in the neighbourhood just like my client was when he bought the house,” Ms. Lewis said.

What they got

This semi-detached house was built in 1915 with rich wood trim, stained glass windows and fireplaces in the dining room and one bedroom upstairs.

Previous owners have modernized the interiors. The home now has an open concept cooking and entertaining area with pot lights, hardwood floors and a long island. Double doors lead to a south-facing deck and garage on the 26- by 148-foot lot.

The basement also has an open recreation area and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s in a great school district, it has some gorgeous original features, and things that needed to be changed were changed,” Ms. Lewis said.

“In Playter Estates, the lots vary, but for a typical semi-detached house, they’re usually 100 feet [deep], and this was almost 150.”

