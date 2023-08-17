Open this photo in gallery: Hanton Real Estate Inc.

35 Don Valley Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1.7-million (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $865,000 (February, 2015)

Taxes: $5,308 (2022)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Scott Hanton, Hanton Real Estate Inc.

The action

Interior improvements range from updated mechanical systems to a remodelled kitchen and two bathrooms.

This roughly 80-year-old bungalow was priced at $1,499,000 to draw first-time buyers and downsizers. Its modest size was offset by a unique location on a peninsular cul-de-sac where both the front and back of the house look over the Don River ravine.

“On paper, it’s a typical East York, two-bedroom bungalow,” said agent Scott Hanton. But, surrounded by new builds or homes recently enlarged, the property was also an enticement to someone eyeing a future expansion.

“These owners did such a good job maintaining and updating the home to make it new again,” said Mr. Hanton. “The challenge was whether it was going to be someone’s tear down project or for someone who wants it as is.”

There were three offers, the strongest of which came from a buyer happy with the house in its current state. “To be able to look out at the back of the house and just see the trees and not see any neighbours, and know that your land goes out for another 100 feet – it’s hard to put a price on that,” Mr. Hanton said.

What they got

Hardwood flooring was added in the principal rooms, and carpeting and pot lights were installed in the recreation area below.

The home sites on a 36- by 270-foot lot with an attached garage and was renovated between 2015 and 2023.

The roof, windows and doors were replaced, as well as the driveway, walkway, and south-facing deck.

Interior improvements range from updated mechanical systems to a remodelled kitchen and two bathrooms.

Hardwood flooring was added in the principal rooms, and carpeting and pot lights were installed in the recreation area below. It also has a wet bar and patio doors.

The agent’s take

The front and back of the house look over the Don River ravine.

“It’s right next to the Don Valley Parkway, but it’s not that loud,” Mr. Hanton said. “The rustling of the leaves in the wind covers it.”

“[The sellers] also loved that they could walk down to Broadview and the subway.”