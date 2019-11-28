East York ravine property fights to stand out

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Signature Realty

7 Ravenwood Place, Toronto

Asking price: $1,259,000

Selling price: $1,190,000

Previous selling prices: $780,500 (2015); $292,500 (2001); $274,000 (1998)

Taxes: $4,251 (2018)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a wood-burning fireplace. Royal LePage Signature Realty

This 1½-storey house lies at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 50-foot-by-100-foot lot that widens to roughly 200 feet across overlooking Taylor Creek Park. There were several verbal offers, but a written offer was harder to come by with several other alternatives available nearby priced in the $1-million range this July.

“In that price range, there’s an increasing amount of options for buyers and affordability is an issue,” agent Luke Fraser said.

“There was a property that had sold around the corner for about $1.3-million and it was almost twice the size of this house. But the ravine lot carries value – it’s literally the one thing you can’t change.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A deck off the living and dining room offers an outdoor lounging area. Royal LePage Signature Realty

This 1,179 square-foot house has a three-bedroom and three-bathroom plan with an attached garage and a private backyard accessible from the 772-square-foot basement.

An enclosed porch and upper deck offer outdoor space right off the living and dining room. The living room also has a wood-burning fireplace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The 1950s home features an updated kitchen. Royal LePage Signature Realty

"In East York, really the only ravine or creek lots you can have are on Taylor Creek, which is not a very big creek,” Mr. Fraser said.

“It’s like a cottage in the city where you’re surrounded by trees.”

Updates to the roof and kitchen also kept the 1950s home in good shape. “It was a beautiful home,” Mr. Fraser said.

“The basement has a walkout to the backyard … so people were considering it as a basement apartment.”

