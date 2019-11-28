 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

East York ravine property fights to stand out

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Signature Realty

7 Ravenwood Place, Toronto

Asking price: $1,259,000

Selling price: $1,190,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $780,500 (2015); $292,500 (2001); $274,000 (1998)

Taxes: $4,251 (2018)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

This 1½-storey house lies at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 50-foot-by-100-foot lot that widens to roughly 200 feet across overlooking Taylor Creek Park. There were several verbal offers, but a written offer was harder to come by with several other alternatives available nearby priced in the $1-million range this July.

“In that price range, there’s an increasing amount of options for buyers and affordability is an issue,” agent Luke Fraser said.

“There was a property that had sold around the corner for about $1.3-million and it was almost twice the size of this house. But the ravine lot carries value – it’s literally the one thing you can’t change.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

A deck off the living and dining room offers an outdoor lounging area.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

This 1,179 square-foot house has a three-bedroom and three-bathroom plan with an attached garage and a private backyard accessible from the 772-square-foot basement.

An enclosed porch and upper deck offer outdoor space right off the living and dining room. The living room also has a wood-burning fireplace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The 1950s home features an updated kitchen.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

"In East York, really the only ravine or creek lots you can have are on Taylor Creek, which is not a very big creek,” Mr. Fraser said.

“It’s like a cottage in the city where you’re surrounded by trees.”

Updates to the roof and kitchen also kept the 1950s home in good shape. “It was a beautiful home,” Mr. Fraser said.

“The basement has a walkout to the backyard … so people were considering it as a basement apartment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies