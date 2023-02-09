Rare Real Estate Inc.

10B Chauncey Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,048,000 (August, 2022)

Previous asking price: $2.148-million (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1,933,000 (November, 2022)

Taxes: $7,949 (2022)

Property days on market: 146

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The action

Agent Mary Jo Vradis had already sold three luxury homes on the same block, all the work of custom builder Hauswork Ltd. When this fourth one came on the market last summer, she priced the three-bedroom house at $2.148-million. Buyers liked the craftsmanship, but they couldn’t stomach the price.

“People loved the house, but there was a lot of hesitation,” Ms. Vradis said.

“Because things were starting to change, people were trying to lowball [us]. But we weren’t having it, because we knew the property was worth more than that – especially compared to everything [else] that was on the market.”

In August, the price for the four-year-old house was lowered to $2.048-million. Months later, an offer acceptable to the seller finally came through, pegged at $1,933,000. Though below asking, the price is still a premium for the Etobicoke neighbourhood, Ms. Vradis said.

“Since we sold the first one, all of a sudden there are all brand new houses on the street, so the values have gone up significantly,” Ms. Vradis said.

“[The builder] used materials that others aren’t willing to use because they’re so expensive. Especially now, you see these cookie cutter houses that come out with very basic stuff.”

What they got

This two-storey house was constructed following green building standards, including an insulated concrete block foundation and a grey-water recovery system.

Across from the kitchen and dining area, there is a signature feature wall with a hidden coffee bar and the smallest of the home’s four bathrooms.

The living room opens to a deck above the garage, and the family room exits to a deck and the back yard on the 25-by 187-foot lot.

Other enhancements range from vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms upstairs to heated floors in the foyer and basement.

The agent’s take

“The builder did a lot to leave very little carbon footprint,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It has a tin roof made by Mennonites because a lot of stuff he tries to source locally.”