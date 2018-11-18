Eglinton West home priced low and sold for $321,000 over asking

175 Strathearn Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,189,000

Selling price: $1.51-million

Previous selling price: $310,000 (1998)

Taxes: $6,253 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The interior preserves 1950s characteristics, such as this formal living room.

This two-storey house strategically priced at $1,189,000 was given serious consideration by more than 40 visiting parties, including builders and young families. Eight filed bids in late August in hopes of acquiring it.

“There wasn’t really anything on the market,” agent Ira Jelinek said. “So [the low asking price] was strategic for my seller to get the most amount of money in the shortest amount of time.”

What they got

The home has a private driveway and backyard.

Within a five-minute walk of family-friendly amenities, such as schools, Cedarvale Park and Eglinton West subway station, this three-bedroom house has a private driveway and backyard.

The interior preserves many characteristics from the 1950s, such as a formal living room with a fireplace, a separate dining area and an eat-in kitchen.

The basement provides a casual recreation space with a second fireplace, bathroom and separate entry.

The agent’s take

“The location was really desirable, and the lot size was good at 30 by 136 [feet],” Mr. Jelinek said. “For that street, most of them are 80- or 90-feet deep.”