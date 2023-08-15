Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

106 Lake Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $999,900 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1,211,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $652,000 (June, 2014); $413,000 (August, 2008); $174,000 (August, 1994)

Taxes: $3,665 (2022)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has an open concept kitchen.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This semi-detached house sandwiched between two waterfront parks – Humber Bay Park West and Colonel Samuel Smith Park – was an anomaly in a neighbourhood of mainly detached properties commanding higher prices. To make certain it drew a crowd it was priced at roughly half what its larger neighbours were asking.

“In that area of Mimico, there are a lot of two-bedroom bungalows or four-bedroom monster homes that are really expensive, so this hit that sweet spot right in the middle,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“We listed it at $999,900 to bring people in,” Ms. Cameron said. “These days, there’s no harm in trying because the worst-case scenario is we have to relist it for higher. It’s not [a strategy] that stigmatized any more.”

The manoeuvre was such a success, the sellers rejected four early bids, and wound up with eight on the offer date.

“I had three listings that week, and they were all crazy, so talk about a sweet spot of a window,” said Ms. Cameron. “And then, poof, it was gone!”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This three-bedroom house was built on a 24- by 125-foot in 1928.

The sellers carried out recent renovations, including new roofing and two remodelled bathrooms.

There are entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, and an open concept kitchen. The dining room has hardwood flooring, crown mouldings and double doors to the patio.

One car can park on a mutual driveway.

The agent’s take

“The proximity to the lake is really good and it’s got a real community feel,” Ms. Cameron said.

“The sellers did a lot of the unseen stuff, like the electrical, waterproofing, upgrading the appliances and furnace, and they built a great shed, so it wasn’t all just cosmetics.”